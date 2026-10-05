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Uncontrolled Opposition (Uncon-Ops) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Can't wait to listen to this whole thing today. Watched a snippet and it was excellent!
Thank you ALL for your brave and selfless dedication to truth and justice.