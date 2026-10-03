Drago Bosnic, geopolitical and military analyst, joins the show to raise awareness and attempt to prevent war between Russia and NATO. The wars are directly tied to the depopulation agenda and the warmongers who would gladly destroy us all.

https://www.youtube.com/live/daqu8o42G64?si=rVbsu_XFDSbbDplK

https://youtube.com/shorts/SIXIbRo7ryc?si=A-bov9OY8jPhKUh6

https://www.globalresearch.ca/nato-to-double-or-triple-us-nuclear-sharing-warheads-normalize-a-confrontation-which-could-thermonuclear-war/5935941