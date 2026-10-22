Behind bars, Schoon befriends Howard Hughes’ former banker, Dr. Norman B. Thirion. Thirion tells him how Osama bin Laden and the Afghan rebels were financed and armed throughout the 1980s. He says he served as middleman in a $500 million scheme, was cut out of the money, and framed by the Reagan administration.

According to Schoon, the 9/11 attacks destroyed evidence of these financial crimes. 41% of Twin Towers fatalities came from Cantor Fitzgerald and Eurobrokers—hardly coincidental.

Osborne and Sheehan state that 9/11 was a classic false-flag operation run by the Bush-Shackley Octopus network.