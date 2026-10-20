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Uncontrolled Opposition (Uncon-Ops) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Have you guys read the book about the science of what happened on 9/11? "Where Did the Towers Go?" By Dr Judy Wood. She's trashed EVERYWHERE for that book. Her grad student was murdered. Lost her professorship for speaking truth.
This is NOT the topic you'll be speaking on during your symposium,
I just try to tell everyone to look at her book. She discusses what physically happened at the WTC complex that day (her phD is in materials sciences.)
I bring it up because it points to the larger issue of forced energy scarcity. Lol, like it wasn't scarce enough before they incited the closure of Hormuz. Scarcity is by design.