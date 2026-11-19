Jeremy and Gloria talk with Larry C. Johnson, former CIA analyst, on the global diesel and jet-fuel crisis and winter in Europe

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Larry C. Johnson, former CIA analyst and intelligence officer, co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), and author of the Substack Son of the New American Revolution.

Johnson examines the global diesel and jet-fuel crisis. While headlines track crude oil prices, the real pressure sits in the middle of the barrel—diesel, heating oil, and jet fuel.

﻿Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf supplies have tightened middle-distillate availability, driven

U.S. inventories to multi-decade lows, and are now showing up in freight costs, airline capacity, agriculture, and everyday prices.

Larry’s Substack

Green Renaissance-Sovereign Rights Movement’s (GRSRM)

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