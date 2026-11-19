Jeremy and Gloria talk with Larry C. Johnson, former CIA analyst, on the global diesel and jet-fuel crisis and winter in Europe
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Larry C. Johnson, former CIA analyst and intelligence officer, co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS), and author of the Substack Son of the New American Revolution.
Johnson examines the global diesel and jet-fuel crisis. While headlines track crude oil prices, the real pressure sits in the middle of the barrel—diesel, heating oil, and jet fuel.
Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and Gulf supplies have tightened middle-distillate availability, driven
U.S. inventories to multi-decade lows, and are now showing up in freight costs, airline capacity, agriculture, and everyday prices.
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Uncontrolled Opposition (Uncon-Ops) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.