Thanksgiving Day Live Show!
Jeremy and Gloria Uncover the Truth About Clinton Lawyer Vince Foster's Death with Hugh Turley
UNCON-OPS SHOW LIVE!
Thurs. Nov. 26 @ 11:00 AM ET (NYC)
NEW CHANNELS
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YouTube
(Subscribe)
https://youtube.com/live/eRjlzxu0_LA
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v7ixk8w-2026-1029-ep074.html
Co-Hosts
Jeremy Kuzmarov & Gloria Guillo
Green Renaissance-Sovereign Rights Movement’s (GRSRM)
Meeting:
Thursday, Dec 17 8:30PM ET(NY time)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/2801996225?omn=88393315436
Meeting ID: 280 199 6225
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Great show. Happy Thanksgiving!
Thanks for doing a Thanksgiving broadcast that’s pretty cool