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Uncontrolled Opposition (Uncon-Ops) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Fantastic to hear the show really shines when it is rooted in Jeremy's brilliant research not handed to dubious social media stars best at BS in nuanced sectors few observers can verify. Beware self proclaimed experts & popular social media sources.. build credibility not roledex.