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Gloria Guillo's avatar
Gloria Guillo
Oct 12

Thanks for bringing this info to my attention. Seems you believe these allegations to be true. I’m skeptical but will look into it. The “grandson” seems professionally coached and organized. It is not uncommon for cointelpro tactics to be used against big pharma or industry whistleblowers. This book is about Dr Thorps 4 decades of experience with mothers and babies, not on treating elderly men with difficulty breathing. Many in the medical field have also claimed they have witnessed fertility issues in vaccinated patients. Yet, this causation is vehemently denied by the industry - which would make Dr Thorp a desired target for defamation since I believe he has smoking gun evidence.

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Ty
Oct 12

Are you aware that Dr. James Thorpe was involved in a medical homicide being covered up by Florida authorities? Please don't promote him or the books he's written. Using Dr. Thorpe as a source for medical or scientific research harms the credibility of the medical freedom movement and anti-vaccine movement and is disrespectful to his victims.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUztiHZsNp0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz7evw1-jpA

https://janasutoova.substack.com/p/the-betrayal-of-stefan-suto-a-story

https://janasutoova.substack.com/p/death-of-stefan-suto-medical-homicide

https://janasutoova.substack.com/p/did-i-really-want-your-penis-drthorp

https://www.justiceforstefansuto.org

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