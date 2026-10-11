Investigative journalist Celia Farber, co-author of Sacrifice with maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. James Thorp, examines COVID-19 vaccine mandates and adverse pregnancy outcomes. Farber draws on decades of reporting on pandemic narratives from AIDS to Covid, and Thorp has over four decades of clinical experience.

Dr. Thorp’s advocacy for his patients, experiencing sharp rises in miscarriage, stillbirth, and other adverse pregnancy outcomes linked to COVID-19 vaccination, led to his 2023 termination from SSM Health; he has continued speaking through Senate testimony, articles, and his book Sacrifice, arguing that the shots violated longstanding principles of protecting mothers and babies.