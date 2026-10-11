Investigative journalist Celia Farber, co-author of Sacrifice with maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. James Thorp, examines COVID-19 vaccine mandates and adverse pregnancy outcomes. Farber draws on decades of reporting on pandemic narratives from AIDS to Covid, and Thorp has over four decades of clinical experience.
Dr. Thorp’s advocacy for his patients, experiencing sharp rises in miscarriage, stillbirth, and other adverse pregnancy outcomes linked to COVID-19 vaccination, led to his 2023 termination from SSM Health; he has continued speaking through Senate testimony, articles, and his book Sacrifice, arguing that the shots violated longstanding principles of protecting mothers and babies.
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Thanks for bringing this info to my attention. Seems you believe these allegations to be true. I’m skeptical but will look into it. The “grandson” seems professionally coached and organized. It is not uncommon for cointelpro tactics to be used against big pharma or industry whistleblowers. This book is about Dr Thorps 4 decades of experience with mothers and babies, not on treating elderly men with difficulty breathing. Many in the medical field have also claimed they have witnessed fertility issues in vaccinated patients. Yet, this causation is vehemently denied by the industry - which would make Dr Thorp a desired target for defamation since I believe he has smoking gun evidence.
Are you aware that Dr. James Thorpe was involved in a medical homicide being covered up by Florida authorities? Please don't promote him or the books he's written. Using Dr. Thorpe as a source for medical or scientific research harms the credibility of the medical freedom movement and anti-vaccine movement and is disrespectful to his victims.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TUztiHZsNp0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dz7evw1-jpA
https://janasutoova.substack.com/p/the-betrayal-of-stefan-suto-a-story
https://janasutoova.substack.com/p/death-of-stefan-suto-medical-homicide
https://janasutoova.substack.com/p/did-i-really-want-your-penis-drthorp
https://www.justiceforstefansuto.org