Today’s show is on propaganda and how it applies to China. Our guest is Prof. Barry Sautman.

The United States has one of the most propagandized populations.

Hollywood films, combat-style video games, and children’s cartoons that portray Russian and Chinese characters as evil villains and sociopaths, it is no wonder the American public is at best confused and at worst xenophobic.

As our audience already knows, effective social engineering depends on keeping the public fearful so it will rely on an aggressive central government to protect them from a contrived foreign enemy.

It would be remiss not to add that U.S. social engineers also try to convince us to fear the “enemy within” and, in essence, distrust our neighbor for being unvaccinated, a socialist, a racist, a misogynist, a white supremacist or a black radical, a conservative, a liberal, a Jew, a Christian, a Muslim, straight, gay, trans, a boomer, or Generation Z.

These divisive narratives keep the American public divided socially at home and ready for foreign war at all times. Anything and everything is done to keep us from class analysis—domestically and internationally.

The real sharp division between oligarchs and workers is always obscured.

The U.S. government is not supposed to use its extensive propaganda apparatus against the American public. The original justification for propaganda was to soften the resolve of foreign countries, to make them easier to overthrow and install leaders subservient to the United States.

There are laws against using govt propaganda domestically.

The Smith-Mundt Act of 1948 restricted government materials made for foreign audiences from being distributed inside the United States. The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012, folded into the 2013 National Defense Authorization Act and signed by President Obama, eased that restriction so materials such as Voice of America could be made available domestically upon request while still allegedly “on paper” barring the use of the funds to influence U.S. public opinion.

Propaganda does not stop at shaping opinion at home or abroad. It is also used to justify isolating countries that present a different model. Economic sanctions against countries like Nicaragua and Cuba are sold as responses to authoritarianism, yet they in actuality work to eliminate the threat of a good example. If an impoverished country like Nicaragua can provide free health care, why can’t a rich country like the United States?

Within this context, China is in the U.S. propaganda machine’s crosshairs. Inarguably, the communist economic model has greatly raised the living standard for its large population, which had previously suffered under ruthless imperial conquests—the British Opium Wars, Japanese invasion and occupation, and corrupt emperors.

However, China has developed oligarchs just like the United States and Russia. In fact, according to Forbes, China has roughly 539 mainland billionaires as of 2026—second only to the United States. Hurun’s China Rich List for 2026 puts the number of dollar billionaires even higher, at over 1,100, with many deeply embedded in the political structure, just as they are in the United States.

It could be easily argued that the oligarchs in Russia, China, and the U.S. have much in common, and that the members of the working class in our respective countries also have much in common.

I have an article on the comparison between the oligarchs on my Substack titled The Convergence of Capital and Power: Why the American and Chinese Oligarchic Models Are Two Sides of the Same Coin.

So we see class tensions in Russia and China as well as in the United States—between the haves and the have-nots, and between the inner circles of power and those outside the metaphorical castle moats.

So, let’s see China holistically, and not as either a villain or a savior.

Prof. Sautman is an expert on China who can help us separate truth from lies so we can understand China more fully. He has written a book titled Telling Tall Tales: “Uyghur Genocide” as a Political Stratagem. It was published on May 7, 2026, by Brill.

Also, Jeremy has done an excellent review of this important work in his article titled Uyghur Genocide Psy-Op Expose, published by CovertAction Magazine on October 26.

Thank you!

Prof. Sautman, please help us discern fact from fiction as applied to China