Jeremy and Gloria discuss China’s alleged genocide against the Uyghurs with Prof. Barry Sautman
UNCON-OPS SHOW!
Uncontrolled Opposition (Uncon-Ops) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thurs. Nov. 5 @ 11:00 AM ET (NYC)
NEW CHANNELS
Subscribe/Follow/
Like
YouTube
(Subscribe)
https://youtube.com/@uncon-ops
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/UnconOps
Co-Hosts
Jeremy Kuzmarov & Gloria Guillo
Barry Sautman, Professor Emeritus at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a political scientist specializing in China’s ethnic politics, unpacks the global debate surrounding Xinjiang and accusations that the Chinese government is committing genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities.
The episode reviews the evidence, challenges the narrative, and shows how these empirically unsupported assertions drive Western sanctions and shape international policy.)
Green Renaissance-Sovereign Rights Movement’s (GRSRM)
Meeting:
Thursday, Nov 19 8:30PM ET (NY time)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/2801996225?omn=83252926535
Meeting ID: 280 199 6225
---
One tap mobile
+13052241968,,2801996225# US
+13017158592,,2801996225# US (Washington DC)
Uncontrolled Opposition (Uncon-Ops) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.