Jeremy and Gloria discuss China’s alleged genocide against the Uyghurs with Prof. Barry Sautman

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﻿Jeremy Kuzmarov & Gloria Guillo

Barry Sautman, Professor Emeritus at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a political scientist specializing in China’s ethnic politics, unpacks the global debate surrounding Xinjiang and accusations that the Chinese government is committing genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities.

﻿The episode reviews the evidence, challenges the narrative, and shows how these empirically unsupported assertions drive Western sanctions and shape international policy.)

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