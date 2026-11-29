Today’s show is on the Symbionese Liberation Army (SLA). We will discuss Jeremy’s article in CovertAction Magazine dated 7/3/25 titled COINTELPRO Operations Helped Create Today’s Dystopian Political Environment strategy of tension.

Let’s put a spotlight on what is meant by “a strategy of tension” after we take a quick look back at the 1960s

Many consider the 1960s a turning point in American history. We witnessed civil rights marches, anti-war protests and labor strikes. These events were transformative. For nearly a decade, real systemic change seemed within reach—economic justice, racial equality, and peace abroad. But something happened in the wake of this cultural uprising. The momentum stalled. The movements splintered. The vision was buried. Why?

Well, after the upheavals of the ’60s, U.S. intelligence agencies—working as instruments of the predator class set out to neutralize what they identified as a threat to power dynamics. This wasn’t done through open confrontation but through covert destabilization.

The same FBI that wiretapped Dr. Martin Luther King and ran COINTELPRO against the Black Panthers also infiltrated peace groups, student organizations, and feminist collectives—not to stop violence, but to sow distrust, discredit leadership, and demoralize membership.

Meanwhile, economic power was consolidating. The 1970s brought the slow death of the New Deal consensus. Think tanks like the Heritage Foundation and Cato Institute—funded by oil barons and banking families—rose to redefine “freedom” as the absence of government interference in corporate affairs.

Neoliberalism wasn’t born in a vacuum. It was incubated in a climate of confusion and fear—economic stagflation, urban crime waves, foreign threats—amplified by media narratives shaped by intelligence-adjacent actors. The goal wasn’t simply to shift policy, but to shift the center of gravity in American political thought.

Intelligence operations during this time weren’t always dramatic; they were discreet. The removal of inconvenient politicians and social influencers, the funding of moderate opposition to radical movements, the creation of fake organizations to divide and discredit.

These weren’t theoretical. They were documented. By the 1980s, what passed for “left” politics was largely performative—stripped of class analysis, pacified, professionalized. Meanwhile, the apparatus of surveillance and social control expanded, quietly and permanently.

Today, we live in the legacy of that strategy. The public distrusts activism, not because movements failed, but because they were sabotaged.

The “radical” becomes suspect. The status quo, no matter how unjust, becomes the safest bet. And all of this benefits one group: the predator class who feared the promise of the 1960s—a promise that power could be decentralized, that wealth could be shared, that empire could be dismantled.

So if you’ve ever wondered why progressive momentum seems to die just as it gains force—why uprisings turn into slogans, and leaders into brands, when they are not assassinated or imprisoned—it’s not just cultural fatigue. It’s not just human weakness. It’s a system staffed and organized to fracture, to confuse, and to keep people fighting shadows while the real machinery of power rolls on.

The strategy of tension was never about defeating an external bogyman enemy. It was always about defeating our capacity to dream of a better world and to organize with each other to build it.