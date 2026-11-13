Today we are talking with Johnny Vedmore about his Black Hand series. Johnny Vedmore is an independent investigative journalist, writer, and host of NEWSPASTE.

The Black Hand series looks at the roots of modern compromise operations—the basic methods of using sex, intimacy, and blackmail to control people in power. Vedmore traces how these age-old tactics moved out of private circles and into state intelligence work after the Second World War.

The core idea of the “honey pot” has always been straightforward: get close to someone, build false trust, and use that leverage to force them to comply or pass along secrets.

You can see this pattern throughout history, long before modern state agencies existed. In the Bible, Delilah used her relationship with Samson to learn the secret of his strength and hand him over to his enemies. The Arthashastra in ancient India instructed rulers to deploy women to get near rivals and uncover their plans. Ancient China relied on flower spies who moved among powerful men to report what they heard.

Ancient Greece and Rome both understood the risk, where courtesans and mistresses passed private talk along to political rivals as a normal part of court life.

European courts continued this for centuries, using mistresses and ladies-in-waiting to hear what was said behind closed doors.

The reason these operations work so reliably comes down to basic human biology and psychology. Intimacy triggers a flood of oxytocin and dopamine while dialing down activity in the brain’s threat center. That combination lowers a person’s natural self-monitoring and creates a false sense of absolute safety. When physical and emotional guards drop, even well-trained targets naturally let slip private details or walk straight into compromising traps they would otherwise avoid.

By the 20th century, state spy agencies took these old habits and put them on an assembly line. Soviet services and other countries ran routine blackmail traps against foreign diplomats and military officers to keep them under control or force cooperation.

The Profumo affair in the early 1960s is a clear example of how this worked in practice. In 1961, Stephen Ward moved in social circles that linked British war minister John Profumo and Soviet naval officer Yevgeny Ivanov through Christine Keeler.

Profumo was involved with Keeler while she was also seeing Ivanov, creating a high-stakes triangle. British security feared secrets would pass through pillow talk or that the situation would lead to direct blackmail.

When the story broke in 1963, Profumo resigned and the government was severely damaged, demonstrating how easily a high-ranking official could be caught in a classic compromise setup.

Vedmore’s focus today in the Black Hand series is how George Huntington Hartford II operated inside those same social and intelligence networks during that post-war era—doing the same kind of work that Jeffrey Epstein later did in more recent decades.

Vedmore sees Hartford as a key figure sitting right where high society, covert networks, and compromise methods met.

Let’s dive straight into Vedmore’s research to learn how governments turned these ancient traps into routine business, what his findings reveal about those post-war networks, and where Hartford fits into that larger picture.

Thank you!

Johnny, In what ways was George Huntington Hartford II an earlier version of Jeffrey Epstein?