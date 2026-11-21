Today’s show is on the global diesel and jet-fuel crisis. Our guest is Larry C. Johnson, former CIA analyst and intelligence officer, co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, and author of the Substack Son of the New American Revolution.

Most headlines focus on the price of crude oil, but the real pressure sits in refined fuels—specifically diesel, heating oil, and jet fuel. Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have choked off the flow of these fuels, driving U.S. supplies to multi-decade lows. We are already seeing the fallout in freight costs, airline capacity, agriculture, and everyday consumer prices.

Larry has been tracking these supply bottlenecks directly on his Substack. In “Your Shopping Bag Runs Through Hormuz,” he looks past crude to examine the chemicals, plastics feedstocks, and fertilizers moving through the strait. In “Full Refineries, Empty Tanks,” he explains how U.S. diesel and heating oil inventories have hit their lowest levels in over twenty years, even with refineries running flat out. And in “Europe’s Diesel Winter Is Coming,” he breaks down the International Energy Agency’s warning that diesel markets will remain tight well into 2027, and the risks that poses as winter demand hits.

Last month, I wrote about the wider geopolitical pattern behind this in CovertAction Magazine, in a piece titled “Fossil Fuel Checkmate.” When you look at the conflicts in Ukraine, Venezuela, and the Gulf together, they function as coordinated supply removal—taking rival gas, diesel, and oil off the market so U.S. liquefied natural gas and diesel can step in to replace them.

While my piece looks at that broader strategy, Larry’s work stays focused on the ground truth: what is actually left in the tanks, and what is still moving. He’s here now to walk us through it.

Larry, please walk us through your analysis.

Thank you!

Substack: https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/

Website: https://sonar21.com/

Articles: https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/p/your-shopping-bag-runs-through-hormuz

https://covertactionmagazine.com/2026/10/23/fossil-fuel-checkmate/