﻿Sixty-Seven Deep State Democrats on the Ballot﻿

Jeremy and Gloria discuss his article on the invasion of the CIA Democrats

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In the 2026 mid-term elections, Patrick Martin reports that a staggering 67 Democratic congressional candidates with a national security background are on the November ballot—more than double the number who ran in any of the last four elections.

If, as appears likely based on pre-election polling, the Democratic Party makes significant gains in November, the military-intelligence “caucus” inside the Democratic delegation could double or triple in size.

According to Martin, the 67 candidates range from military officers who oversaw tens of thousands of troops, to commanders of combat units in the war zones of Afghanistan and Iraq, to military intelligence agents, involved in the most sensitive secret operations, to former State Department and White House aides.

Perhaps the most publicized of the military-intelligence candidates is Cait Conley, a “moderate” Democrat who is challenging for a seat in the 17th Congressional District of New York in the Hudson Valley against Republican Congressman Mike Lawler.

Martin writes that “Conley is a West Point graduate who deployed six times to Afghanistan and Iraq with the Army special forces. She spent 16 years in the military before going to work at the National Security Council in the Biden White House and then the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

A video on her campaign website sums up her experience as ‘West Point Graduate. Special Operations. Terrorist Hunter.’ Her website declares: ‘Cait lives by the Special Ops saying run to the sound of the guns.’”

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