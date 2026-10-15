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Gloria Guillo's avatar
Gloria Guillo
Oct 16Edited

Did you watch the show or read the book? Dr Thorp’s focus is not on all vaccines. His focus is specifically on mRNA technology injected into pregnant women. You keep picking at his character and avoiding his findings and research. Why?

Also, this is the quote you took out of context:

“I vaccinated all my children. Why? Because I was a knucklehead. I was an idiot. And I believed everything that I learned in medical school and everything that the CDC and the FDA and my organizations shoved down my throat. And I was in that system.”

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Ty's avatar
Ty
Oct 16

Dr. James Thorpe himself has admitted he vaccinated all his children and has vaccinated pregnant women and by his own words isn't an anti-vaxxer just like RFK Jr has been a vaccine critic for a long time but has never claimed to be anti-vaccine and has approved funding production of certain vaccines since becoming Secretary of HHS.

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/dr-james-thorp-i-vaccinated-all-my

Dr. James Thorpe has also revealed his support for the genocide and called for nuking Israel's enemies.

https://spotlighthate.com/profiles/dr-james-thorp

Thorpe's training as a military doctor in the Air Force would give him the ability to carry out medical assassinations.

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