Our last two shows covered depopulation. The first was by depopulation by war. The second was depopulation by glamor—creating aversion to motherhood and support for abortion under Gloria Steinem.

This show is depopulation by injection.

Today we’re joined by investigative journalist and author Celia Farber to discuss “Sacrifice”, her recent book with maternal-fetal medicine specialist Dr. James Thorp. The book examines COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the adverse pregnancy outcomes that followed. The publisher is Skyhorse and the publishing date is Feb 18, 2025.

We are told many things by experts:

That experimental mRNA technology—along with the biological material, metals, and chemicals in the injections—is safe and effective. Yet, the media’s assurances conflict with high school biology, basic germ theory, and logic.

During the so called “pandemic” we were told we could not see our families, work, travel, attend school, or enter concerts and sporting events without the jab.

$57 billion in COVID-19 propaganda funds out of a $4.6 trillion COVID-19 budget got most people to roll up their sleeves and submit to “the science” because it was too unsettling to consider that the global pandemic story might be exaggerated or even a lie.

There were terrifying computer models. People were turned away from hospitals and doctors’ offices until their lips turned blue from hypoxia. In the United States, patients were denied antivirals, antibiotics, vitamins, and oxygen as outpatients. This was not true in Nicaragua, some states in India, Africa and Brazil.

Through relentless repetition, social engineers exploited our fear of death to secure obedience. Some became so frightened they turned against neighbors, friends, and even family members.

With excess deaths, rising cancer and heart disease among the young—including athletes—and growing concerns over fertility and miscarriages among the injected since 2021, many now believe the institutions they trusted deceived them to advance depopulation goals.

By 2025, about 5.6 billion people—more than 70 percent of the world’s population—had received at least one COVID-19 injection. That left roughly two billion unvaccinated—almost exactly the number Ted Turner named as his ideal world population in a 2012 interview. The CNN founder and billionaire replied to a journalist who questioned him on the street, “I think two billion is about right.”

What a coincidence.

From childhood, we’re taught to admire successful businessmen, sports heroes, musicians, movie stars, and medical experts. This works against us as we are taught by inverse to doubt our own agency, powers of observation and critical thinking skills.

Most medical experts saw prescribed treatments like Remdesivir and intubation failing but continued administering them. We’ve learned their hesitancy was subdued with substantial financial incentives.

Other experts watched patients grow sicker and die from the treatments and from adverse reactions to the so-called vaccine, but they would not risk their licenses by prescribing forbidden alternatives.

It is of upmost importance to understand that Emergency Use Authorization cannot be granted if treatment alternatives exist.

Dissenting information was silenced. A few experts risked everything to tell the uncomfortable truth.

Dr. James Thorp is one of them. He is a board-certified maternal-fetal medicine specialist with more than four decades of clinical experience. Dr. Thorp documented sharp rises in miscarriage, stillbirth, and other adverse pregnancy outcomes linked to COVID-19 vaccination.

He publicly opposed the mandates and was terminated by SSM Health in 2023. Through Senate testimony, articles, and the book “Sacrifice”, Dr. Thorp continues arguing that the shots violated longstanding principles of protecting mothers and babies.

Celia Farber has also refused to stay silent. A pioneering journalist, her early reporting on fraud and murder in the HIV empire proved prescient.

Celia’s challenged pandemic propaganda from AIDS to COVID. She authored Serious Adverse Events: An Uncensored History of AIDS and contributed to Harper’s, Esquire, Rolling Stone, and The New York Post. In 2008 she received the Semmelweis Clean Hands Award for Investigative Journalism.

She joins us today to discuss what she and Dr. Thorp detail in their book Sacrifice.

Thank you!

Take it away Celia!