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PamelaDrew's avatar
PamelaDrew
Oct 16

This has to be many years old because Panquake is a gigantic fraud & Suzie Dawson one of the biggest scammers of the past two decades... someone needs to fact check unloess you want to become aligned with more toxic players & scams than Erika Kirk.

https://pameladrew.substack.com/p/graham-ellwood-pawned-by-suzie-dawson

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Gloria Guillo's avatar
Gloria Guillo
Oct 16

Did you read my monologue? It outlines the issues we all face being heard.

Would be nice if there was a tech solution.

From what you write, it seems Panquake isn’t one. This is disappointing but not unexpected.

Your reporting is very detailed but assumes the reader is already familiar with an avalanche of information. An executive summary or introduction to the research would greatly help new readers process the claims.

Thanks for your contribution.

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