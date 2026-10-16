Today’s show is on social media platforms. and our guest is our friend and colleague at CAM, John Kiriakou. John’s a whistleblower, author, journalist, host of Deep Focus and co-host of DeProgram, former intelligence officer and brand ambassador for an Iceland-based ethical software development house called Talk Liberation.

Social media platforms don’t just shape what we see—they also shape what we never see.

Companies like Facebook, X, and YouTube rely on invisible tools to control reach like shadow banning, throttling, and algorithmic suppression.

Shadow banning quietly makes a post or account invisible to others without telling the user. Throttling cuts back distribution so a message reaches only a fraction of its normal audience. Add in algorithmic steering—where entire topics are down-ranked—and you have a system where speech is technically “allowed,” but its visibility is strangled.

These techniques create the illusion of free expression while delivering engineered scarcity of attention. The user thinks they’re publishing to the world, but the platform decides who, if anyone, gets to hear them.

This manipulation serves multiple agendas. The outcome is predictable—independent journalism, grassroots activism, and dissenting voices disappear from the public square without any official ban.

That’s where alternative and ethical new social media models like Panquake, from Talk Liberation, come in. Unlike ad-driven platforms, Panquake is designed around transparent distribution. Posts aren’t filtered through a black box algorithm; they move through a peer-to-peer system where reach is determined by actual sharing, not by corporate throttling. Because decentralized, transparent platforms like Panquake offer a way to restore the promise of digital free speech, they threaten the status quo.

Consequently, Talk Liberation, Panquake’s tech startup company, has been under attack. In 2022, the Iceland based company’s bank arbitrarily froze their accounts and seized $1 million in investor money that the accounts held. The bank invoked money-laundering and anti-terrorism financing laws as a justification before changing its mind and releasing the money nine months later.

While it effectively admitted that it was wrong for freezing the account, it offered no explanation, apology or compensation for the costs and damages inflicted upon the company.

In a world where visibility is power, the question isn’t just who speaks—it’s who gets heard.

John, as Talk Liberation’s brand ambassador, please tell us how and why you got involved with this Iceland based company, and what can we expect at their next hearing date on September 2 where they seek to get bank employees to testify under oath.

Thank you!