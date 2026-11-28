Today’s show looks at the death of Vincent Foster, the deputy White House counsel whose deceased body was found in Fort Marcy Park on July 20, 1993.

Our guest is Hugh Turley, an independent researcher, who has examined the Foster case and the official investigations for years.

Official investigations concluded Foster’s death was suicide. The prevailing narrative is that an autopsy determined he was shot once in the mouth with a .38-caliber revolver.

Reportedly, the gun belonged to his late father and was found in his right hand. Five separate inquiries, found no evidence of foul play.

Foster’s death is the most prominent name on lists that circulated in the 1990s under the label “Clinton body count.” The lists, which began with roughly two dozen to three dozen names and later grew larger in various versions, claimed that people with some connection to Bill or Hillary Clinton had died under suspicious circumstances.

The compilations included both men and women, covered the Arkansas years and the early presidency, and the connections ranged from close associates to more distant ones.

The Clinton body count is mentioned to place Foster’s case in the wider set of claims that circulated.

At the time Foster died in July 1993, Bill Clinton was in the first 6 months of his presidency. He had been inaugurated in January.

The administration was already dealing with the emerging Whitewater controversy and Travelgate, which erupted after seven longtime White House Travel Office employees were abruptly fired in May 1993 and replaced by Clinton’s Arkansas political cronies.

The affair exposed political patronage, the displacement of career government employees by political flunkies, and the administration’s efforts to use the FBI to justify their firings.

Deputy White House Counsel Vincent Foster was directly involved in the Travel Office controversy, placing him at the center of an increasingly contentious internal White House affair in the months preceding his death.

Whitewater was a failed real-estate deal to sell vacation homes in Arkansas that became a multi-year investigation. In 1978, Bill Clinton, then Arkansas attorney general, and Hillary Clinton joined Jim and Susan McDougal to buy roughly 230 acres of remote land along the White River in the Ozarks.

Jim McDougal went into banking and acquired a thrift he renamed Madison Guaranty Savings and Loan.

It failed in 1989 at a cost of tens of millions to taxpayers. Hillary Clinton, a partner at the Rose Law Firm, did legal work for Madison while Bill was governor, raising questions about conflicts of interest and special treatment by state regulators.

The story resurfaced during the 1992 campaign. After the Clintons entered the White House, Independent Counsel investigations examined the land deal, Madison’s failure, and related matters.

Key figures connected to the inquiries were convicted of fraud however the Clintons weren’t due to “insufficient” evidence.

The investigation later expanded to include the handling of documents after Vincent Foster’s death. Foster, a former Rose partner and deputy White House counsel, had worked on Whitewater matters, and papers related to the deal were among those removed from his office.

In his 1996 book Unlimited Access, former FBI agent Gary Aldrich, who had worked on White House background investigations, recounted a secondhand account. He wrote that Craig Livingstone, then head of White House personnel security, told him Foster had been concerned that rumors of an affair with Hillary Clinton might surface.

Aldrich acknowledged he did not know whether the rumor was true.

The White House dismissed the book as unsubstantiated. No independent corroboration of an affair between Foster and Hillary Clinton has been established in the public record. Those are the surrounding facts and claims.

Thank you!

Hugh, before revealing your research that challenges the prevailing narrative, please let us how you became interested in Vince Foster’s death.