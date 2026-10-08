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Uncontrolled Opposition (Uncon-Ops) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
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Good show. Black women supporting Gloria Steinem is very strange. The video clips from Niko House are very good. There are infiltrators in every political movement or social movement. Did the birth rates ever go up in the decades after the 1970s and before the plandemic of 2020? I would think the birth rates would go way down after vaccine manufacturers were given legal immunity in 1986 and tons of new vaccines were added to the CDC vaccine schedule for children including babies.