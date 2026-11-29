In observance of the anniversary of JFK Jr’s downed plane and Ted Kennedy’s car crash which both occurred in mid-July, but 30 years apart, let’s look to see if we can spot the CIA’s fingerprints and piece together possible deep state motives.

In politics; small planes don’t just crash — they conveniently remove obstacles. Over and over, reformers, dissenters, and dynasty disruptors fall from the sky just when their presence becomes a threat to entrenched power.

The media calls it bad luck. Pilot error. But when the pattern repeats — always in what seems the deep state’s favor — the word “accident” starts to look more like narrative management.

This week marks 26 years since John F. Kennedy Jr.’s plane crash on July 16, 1999. At 38, JFK Jr. was more than Camelot’s golden son. He was the founder of George magazine, which hinted at deeper corruption beneath the polished surface of American politics.

In mid-1999, he was reportedly preparing to run for U.S. Senate — a move that would’ve put him directly in the path of Hillary Clinton’s planned candidacy in New York.

But that wasn’t the full threat. JFK Jr. was reportedly investigating his father’s assassination. He allegedly possessed files implicating George H.W. Bush, a former CIA Director, in covert plots against JFK — plots the agency had buried for decades.

According to several sources, Kennedy planned to expose Bush Sr. through George magazine. The crash occurred shortly after his son, George W. Bush, launched his presidential campaign.

As expected, the official story was pilot error. Despite having made the route many times, Kennedy supposedly lost control in hazy skies. But radar data showed a rapid, vertical plunge and the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) satellite recorded a flash from the aircraft.

Yet, within hours, the media was already blaming Kennedy, shaping the public’s memory around recklessness and hubris. Anomalies were buried. The narrative locked in.

Three years later, it happened again. Senator Paul Wellstone, a Minnesota progressive, died in a small plane crash just days before the 2002 election. Wellstone was a powerful voice against the Iraq War — in fact, the only senator facing re-election who had voted against the war resolution. His plane went down in fair weather, with two experienced pilots aboard. No distress call. No fire. Just silence — and then a crater.

The FBI was on scene almost immediately — before local responders. Within hours, media outlets were floating the familiar refrain: pilot error. And just like that, a crucial anti-war vote vanished, and the Bush administration’s war march continued without pause.

And there are more.

Mel Carnahan, Missouri Governor, died in a plane crash weeks before his 2000 Senate race against John Ashcroft. He still won — posthumously but the confusion and power vacuum helped install Ashcroft as U.S. Attorney General.

Hale Boggs, House Majority Leader and Warren Commission member who later questioned the official JFK narrative, disappeared over Alaska in 1972. His body and the plane were never found.

Senator John Tower, blocked from becoming Secretary of Defense and vocal about corruption in Pentagon contracting, died in a 1991 crash.

Michael Connell, GOP IT specialist tied to election rigging allegations in Ohio, crashed in 2008 — after reportedly being threatened not to testify.

In each case, the media aggressively pushed pilot error theories, reinforcing a sense of inevitable tragedy while concealing anomalies that contradicted official explanations. Questions about timing, radar signatures, black boxes, or investigative irregularities were dismissed as conspiratorial noise.

But pattern recognition is not paranoia. These figures weren’t hobby pilots joyriding into storms. They were political actors approaching critical leverage points — elections, revelations, or votes. And every time, the crash came first.

So when planes fall and history shifts in favor of empire, it’s worth asking: are we watching the chaos of chance — or the choreography of control?