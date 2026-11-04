Today, we will be discussing a crucial piece of investigative journalism written by Jeremy Kuzmarov, titled “Sixty-Seven Democrats with a National Security Background Are on the November Ballot.” published by CovertAction Magazine on Oct 21.

Jeremy’s piece raises a question that cuts right to the core of American governance: What happens when the people trained to enforce executive power become the very lawmakers meant to keep that power in check?

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When the Founders drafted the U.S. Constitution, they created a separation in powers to prevent control from being consolidated by one group.

Article I created the Legislative Branch—Congress—to write laws, control spending, and serve as an aggressive watchdog over state power.

Article II created the Executive Branch—the President, military, and intelligence agencies—to execute those laws and manage national defense.

Article III created the Judicial Branch—the Courts—to interpret the law and protect individual liberties against government overreach.

The entire system relies on these three branches remaining distinct counterweights. But as Jeremy’s article demonstrates, this separation is being quietly compromised across all three branches.

First, look at the Legislative Branch. Congress’s primary duty regarding national security is oversight—asking tough questions about covert ops, questioning runaway defense spending, and holding intelligence agencies accountable.

When a growing block of lawmakers comes directly out of the CIA, the Pentagon, or the State Department, independent oversight breaks down. The issue isn’t necessarily bad intentions; it’s institutional loyalty and cultural alignment.

When former operatives enter legislative seats, Congress risks transforming from an independent check on executive power into an internal advocate for those same agencies. Instead of interrogation, you get deference. And when oversight becomes deferential, Article I loses its bite.

Second, consider the Executive Branch. The Constitution intentionally separated policy-making from policy execution so that no single bureaucracy could run the country.

We often talk about the revolving door between corporate lobbyists and Capitol Hill, but there is another revolving door spinning just as fast—the one connecting the national security state directly to legislative seats.

When career operatives move en masse into Congress, the executive administrative state effectively extends its reach into the lawmaking branch. The line between who executes power and who writes the rules disappears, creating a structural fusion where intelligence agencies operate with built-in protection.

Finally, look at the Judicial Branch. Courts rely on Congress to enact statutory limits on executive power, such as FISA court rules, war powers restrictions, and whistleblower protections.

When Congress becomes dominated by a national security mindset, it routinely passes legislation that expands executive secrecy, broadens warrantless surveillance, and invokes “national security” exceptions that restrict judicial review.

Bipartisan groupthink in the legislature leaves the judiciary with no legislative foundation to rein in overreach, leaving the courts powerless to defend civil liberties.

These aren’t just abstract political science theories. They represent a real, measurable transformation on our ballots today—shaping how party pipelines are built and where our foreign policy is heading.

Thank you!

Jeremy, in your article, “Sixty-Seven Democrats with a National Security Background Are on the November Ballot,” you lay out the exact scope of this trend. Walk us through what you found—how big is this shift, and who are the key candidates driving it?

Article: https://covertactionmagazine.com/2026/10/21/sixty-seven-democrats-with-a-national-security-background-are-on-the-november-ballot/