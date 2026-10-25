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Uncon-Ops Live Show: Thurs, Oct 29 @ 11:00 am et (NY) Sixty-Seven Deep State Dems on the Ballot
Invasion of the CIA Democrats
Oct 25
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Uncon-Ops Show Today: Thurs., Oct. 22 @ 11:00 am et (NYC) — Octopus Murders Series (Episode 6)
Join us as Peter Osborne, physicist, and Daniel Sheehan, attorney, interview author Daryl R. Schoon about his years in Lompoc prison in the 1980s.
Oct 22
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Uncon-Ops Show Thurs., Oct. 22 @ 11:00 am et (NYC) — Octopus Murders Series (Episode 6)
Osborne and Sheehan reveal how 9/11 was a false-flag operation run by the Bush-Shackley Octopus network.
Oct 20
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John Kiriakou on Talk Liberation and Panquake
Thursday, August 21, 2025 Episode 8 Uncontrolled Opposition recording session for WBAI 99.5 fm and Progressive Radio Network with Jeremy Kuzmarov and…
Oct 16
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David Whelan author of "Mind Games: The Assassination of John Lennon" Joins the Show
Monday, December 9, 2024 Uncontrolled Opposition was formerly Left On Left (LOL). Recording for WBAI 99.5 FM and the Progressive Radio Network with…
Oct 16
Shot to the Womb with Celia Farber | LIVE Recording for WBAI 99.5 fm in NYC
Thursday, October 15, 2026 Episode 68
Oct 15
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UNCON-OPS LIVE SHOW! Thurs. Oct. 15 @11:00 AM ET (NYC): WOMB BOMB!
CELIA FARBER WARNS ABOUT: SHOT TO THE WOMB
Oct 11
7
Gloria Steinem: CIA Asset and Homewrecker with Niko House | LIVE Recording for WBAI 99.5 fm NYC
Thursday, October 8, 2026 Episode 67 Uncontrolled Opposition recording session for WBAI 99.5 fm and Progressive Radio Network
Oct 8
2
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WAR as a Depopulation Strategy - NATO vs. Russia with Drago Bosnic | Recording for WBAI 99.5 fm NYC
Thursday, October 1, 2026 Episode 66
Oct 5
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WAR as a Depopulation Strategy – NATO vs. Russia with Drago Bosnic | Recording for WBAI 99.5 fm NYC
Thursday, October 1, 2026 Episode 66
Oct 3
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September 2026
The Link Between Vaccines and Cancer
With Sasha Latypova
Sep 24
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Higher Education & CIA Propaganda
See Jeremy’s articles on this topic here, here, here, here, here, here and here
Sep 17
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© 2026 Uncontrolled Opposition (UNCON-OPS)
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