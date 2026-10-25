Uncontrolled Opposition (Uncon-Ops)
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Uncontrolled Opposition (Uncon-Ops)

Uncon-Ops Live Show: Thurs, Oct 29 @ 11:00 am et (NY) Sixty-Seven Deep State Dems on the Ballot
Invasion of the CIA Democrats
Uncon-Ops Show Today: Thurs., Oct. 22 @ 11:00 am et (NYC) — Octopus Murders Series (Episode 6)
Join us as Peter Osborne, physicist, and Daniel Sheehan, attorney, interview author Daryl R. Schoon about his years in Lompoc prison in the 1980s.
Uncon-Ops Show Thurs., Oct. 22 @ 11:00 am et (NYC) — Octopus Murders Series (Episode 6)
Osborne and Sheehan reveal how 9/11 was a false-flag operation run by the Bush-Shackley Octopus network.
John Kiriakou on Talk Liberation and Panquake
Thursday, August 21, 2025 Episode 8 Uncontrolled Opposition recording session for WBAI 99.5 fm and Progressive Radio Network with Jeremy Kuzmarov and…
David Whelan author of "Mind Games: The Assassination of John Lennon" Joins the Show
Monday, December 9, 2024 Uncontrolled Opposition was formerly Left On Left (LOL). Recording for WBAI 99.5 FM and the Progressive Radio Network with…
Shot to the Womb with Celia Farber | LIVE Recording for WBAI 99.5 fm in NYC
Thursday, October 15, 2026 Episode 68
UNCON-OPS LIVE SHOW! Thurs. Oct. 15 @11:00 AM ET (NYC): WOMB BOMB!
CELIA FARBER WARNS ABOUT: SHOT TO THE WOMB
Gloria Steinem: CIA Asset and Homewrecker with Niko House | LIVE Recording for WBAI 99.5 fm NYC
Thursday, October 8, 2026 Episode 67 Uncontrolled Opposition recording session for WBAI 99.5 fm and Progressive Radio Network
WAR as a Depopulation Strategy - NATO vs. Russia with Drago Bosnic | Recording for WBAI 99.5 fm NYC
Thursday, October 1, 2026 Episode 66
WAR as a Depopulation Strategy – NATO vs. Russia with Drago Bosnic | Recording for WBAI 99.5 fm NYC
Thursday, October 1, 2026 Episode 66

September 2026

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